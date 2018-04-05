At Opening Day at Fenway Park, there were peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and the Fenway Franks were flying.

As it often is, the opening ceremony was full of surprises, including four members of the gold medal women's hockey team throwing out the first pitches. Plus, two beloved hometown champions kicking off the game: retired Red Sox player David Ortiz and Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman.

WBUR's Shira Springer was at the game — the team's sixth win in a row — and reports for All Things Considered.