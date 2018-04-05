Support the news

At Fenway, An Exciting, Though Pretty Cold, Red Sox Home Opener05:01
April 05, 2018
Boston Red Sox players line up along the first base line as four F-16's, from the Air National Guard's 134th Fighter Squadron in Burlington, Vermont, fly over during ceremonies prior to a home opener. (Charles Krupa/AP)

At Opening Day at Fenway Park, there were peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and the Fenway Franks were flying.

As it often is, the opening ceremony was full of surprises, including four members of the gold medal women's hockey team throwing out the first pitches. Plus, two beloved hometown champions kicking off the game: retired Red Sox player David Ortiz and Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman.

WBUR's Shira Springer was at the game — the team's sixth win in a row — and reports for All Things Considered.

This segment aired on April 5, 2018.

