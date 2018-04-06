Support the news

April 06, 2018
The state's highest court has thrown out more than 11,000 drug convictions because of the actions of a chemist at a western Massachusetts lab, Sonja Farak.

But some defense lawyers want even more convictions overturned.

David Boeri has more on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on April 6, 2018.

