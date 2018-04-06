Support the news

Warren Says She's Focused On Re-Election To Senate04:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 06, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no plans to run for president two years from now. She says her focus is on winning re-election to the Senate this year.

Warren spoke to a receptive audience at a town hall in Dorchester Thursday night.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on April 6, 2018.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news