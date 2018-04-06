WBUR News
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has no plans to run for president two years from now. She says her focus is on winning re-election to the Senate this year.
Warren spoke to a receptive audience at a town hall in Dorchester Thursday night.
WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 6, 2018.
