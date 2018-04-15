WBUR News
Gordon Hayward checked out early with an injury. Now, Kyrie Irving. What's the playoff picture looking like for the Celtics?
NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the postseason as the C's begin their series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
This segment aired on April 15, 2018.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
