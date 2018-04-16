WBUR News
For many people, the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing has become a day of service — One Boston Day.
It's a cause of turning tragedy into good, and as WBUR's Simón Rios reports, some feel Boston is, in some ways, better off for it.
This segment aired on April 16, 2018.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
