WBUR News
Support the news
Wild Weather At Boston Marathon Produces Surprising Results05:00Play
Monday's Boston Marathon had some of the worst weather conditions anyone can remember and it produced a few surprising results.
WBUR's Alex Ashlock covered the marathon, and joined Morning Edition to discuss the results of the elite runners.
This segment aired on April 17, 2018.
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
+Join the discussion
Support the news