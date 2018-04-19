WBUR News
A Defense of Robert Mueller, From A Former Boston Judge
Nancy Gertner, a former federal judge in Boston and a WBUR legal analyst, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times recently, defending special counsel Robert Mueller.
She joined All Things Considered to discuss her past experiences with Mueller.
This segment aired on April 19, 2018. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
