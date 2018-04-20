This Centuries-Old Archaeological Site In N.H. Is Washing Away

Meghan Howey, a University of New Hampshire anthropological archaeologist, has a map. It was made in 1635 and it shows the location of garrison houses that once stood near Great Bay, in what is now Durham, New Hampshire. Garrison houses were a sort of fortified log cabin built by early colonial settlers in New England.

But Howey says even though we’ve had this map for almost 400 years, until recently, no one has actually gone out to find the sites, to look for what may have been left behind.

“It’s pretty shocking. The emphasis has been on the sites that would draw tourists," Howey says. "There’s a lot out there that’s just completely unknown.”

Howey leads me through the woods to a secret archaeological site in Durham, where last summer she found some of that unknown history. The site is secret, because it contains artifacts and human remains that can be a target for looters.

Howey and a team of volunteers discovered the location of one of the garrison houses on that map -- the remains of a structure where some of the earliest Europeans to ever be in this region lived, worked and died.

These bricks were once likely a part of the garrison house's chimney. Now they sit submerged beneath the brackish water of Great Bay. (Jason Moon for NHPR)

But that exciting discovery came with some sobering news.

We reach the end of the forest, where a steep bank drops to a narrow strip of sandy beach. Howey points to the ground beneath our feet.

I realize that she’s not showing me what’s here, so much as what’s gone. Most of the land where the garrison house once stood has been eaten away by the rising tidal water of the bay.

“Like quite literally washing away," says Howey, "and it’s gone, whatever the artifacts were with it -- they’ve been, over the years, just washed away.”

Just one corner of the garrison house's foundation remains on solid ground. A few feet away, Howey points out a couple of bricks submerged in the shallow salty water. She says the bricks were likely part of the garrison house's chimney and could date back to the 1600s. They are what remains of an archaeological site that's largely been lost.

“Yeah, it’s gone. It was a pretty depressing find," says Howey, before adding "it was a great find, but it’s a bummer. That’s how we felt last summer, like, ‘this is so cool and this is so sad.’ ”