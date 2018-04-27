This weekend, Massachusetts Republicans gather in Worcester for their state nomination convention. While Gov. Charlie Baker faces some token opposition, he's expected to be overwhelmingly endorsed by his fellow Republicans for a second term.

The event comes as the Democratic field of gubernatorial challengers has gone from three candidates to two, after former Newton Mayor Setti Warren dropped out of the race.

WBUR's Steve Brown reports for Morning Edition on the challenges ahead for the remaining Democrats, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie.