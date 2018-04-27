WBUR News
Support the news
Massie, Gonzalez Face Uphill Battle Less Than 6 Months From Governor's Election02:30Play
This weekend, Massachusetts Republicans gather in Worcester for their state nomination convention. While Gov. Charlie Baker faces some token opposition, he's expected to be overwhelmingly endorsed by his fellow Republicans for a second term.
The event comes as the Democratic field of gubernatorial challengers has gone from three candidates to two, after former Newton Mayor Setti Warren dropped out of the race.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for Morning Edition on the challenges ahead for the remaining Democrats, Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie.
This segment aired on April 27, 2018.
Related:
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news