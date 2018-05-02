The Massachusetts Senate Ethics Committee said Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation into potential ethics violations by former Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The committee said that while Rosenberg did not violate any specific Senate rules related to alleged sexual misbehavior by his now estranged husband, the Amherst Democrat failed to "protect the Senate" and its members from Bryon Hefner.

Hefner has pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault, and the Ethics Committee said in its report Rosenberg knew Hefner was "disruptive, volatile and abusive."

WBUR's Steve Brown was at the State House for the release of the committee's findings. He reports for All Things Considered.