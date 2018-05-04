The culmination of state Sen. Stan Rosenberg's 27 year career in that body was the more than three years he led it as Senate president.

Rosenberg stepped down from his position earlier this year in light of sexual misconduct allegations against his now-estranged husband.

Following a critical review by the Senate Ethics Committee, Rosenberg will officially leave the Senate all together on Friday.

As New England Public Radio's Karen Brown reports for Morning Edition, some of his constituents are sorry to see him go.