On Sunday, Project Bread holds the 50th Annual Walk for Hunger — the oldest pledge walk in the country. Among the tens of thousands of people on the route, very few have the vantage point of Mary Walling. Now 70 years old, she's been involved in the event since it began five decades ago.

Walling helped her church organize the first Walk for Hunger in 1969. She proceeded to walk the route almost every year for the past five decades. Last week, as she prepared for this year's 20-mile walk, Walling welcomed WBUR's Weekend Edition to her home in Hudson, Massachusetts for a conversation about her perspective on this slice of Boston history.