Bruins End Season With Loss To Tampa Bay Lightning04:33Play
The Bruins lost 3-1 Sunday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending their season and eliminating the team from the playoffs.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer looks back at what happened at the game, and what the Bruins can take away from the season on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 7, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
