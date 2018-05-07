Support the news

Bruins End Season With Loss To Tampa Bay Lightning04:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 07, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Bruins lost 3-1 Sunday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending their season and eliminating the team from the playoffs.

WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer looks back at what happened at the game, and what the Bruins can take away from the season on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on May 7, 2018.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news