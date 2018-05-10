WBUR News
Wednesday night, the Celtics defeated the 76ers, 114-112, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer was at the game and joined Morning Edition to talk about how the home team secured the win, and what's ahead for the Celtics.
This segment aired on May 10, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
