On Sunday afternoon at the Garden, the Celtics and the Cavaliers open the Eastern Conference Finals.

The teams' rosters are very different from their first contest at the beginning of the season. The Celtics lost all-stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving to injuries --- while Cleveland regrouped after a major roster overhaul at the trading deadline.

NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper covers the Celtics, and joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday to preview the matchup.