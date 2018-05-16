Rents in Boston are the fifth highest in America, according to the real estate Zumper. The average price for a one-bedroom hovers around $2,200 a month, and housing advocates say the city is in the middle of an eviction crisis.

This month, the state Legislature quietly killed a petition from the city of Boston that aimed to gather data on just how many tenants are served notices to quit, and may have even protected some from eviction.

But landlords say that petition — the Jim Brooks Act — would have violated their rights, and would ultimately lead to higher housing costs.

To talk about the aims of the now-dead petition — and what's next-- Radio Boston's Jamie Bologna joined Morning Edition.