Thursday, the two remaining Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off in a debate hosted by UMass Boston, the Boston Globe and WBUR's Radio Boston. It's the first Democratic debate since former Newton mayor Setti Warren dropped out.

It's now down to Bob Massie, an environmental activist and businessman, and Jay Gonzalez, who was former Gov. Deval Patrick's budget chief.

Boston Globe politics reporter James Pindell and Politico's Lauren Dezenski joined Morning Edition to talk about the upcoming debate.