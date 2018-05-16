Support the news

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates To Debate Thursday05:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 16, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Thursday, the two remaining Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off in a debate hosted by UMass Boston, the Boston Globe and WBUR's Radio Boston. It's the first Democratic debate since former Newton mayor Setti Warren dropped out.

It's now down to Bob Massie, an environmental activist and businessman, and Jay Gonzalez, who was former Gov. Deval Patrick's budget chief.

Boston Globe politics reporter James Pindell and Politico's Lauren Dezenski joined Morning Edition to talk about the upcoming debate.

This segment aired on May 16, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news