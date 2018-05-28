WBUR News
'They Deserve To Have At Least A Flag': Mass. Volunteers Mark Veterans' Graves For Memorial Day03:00Play
If you visit a cemetery on this Memorial Day, you may notice small American flags next to some graves.
That's thanks to volunteers who have spent recent weeks at Massachusetts cemeteries placing flags next to the headstones of veterans. New England Public Radio's Sean Teehan reports.
This story originally aired on New England Public Radio.
This segment aired on May 28, 2018.
