Today is the final day of meteorological spring and if you take the average temperature from March through today you end up basically exactly average for this time of year.

Temperatures for meteorological spring have been about average. (Courtesy NOAA)

Rainfall was adequate in March and April but this month has been quite dry. Of course, with the adequate rainfall to start the year, we're not in any danger of drought but if you have been trying to grow your lawn or start some seeds you might notice things are doing quite as well because of the dry weather.

It's also been a very warm month with many locations in New England seeing a top 10 warm May and others seeing top five warm month.

Temperatures will near 80 in Boston Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy NOAA)

We'll enjoy a couple more days at or above 84 before a pattern change takes place at the beginning of June.

The weekend is looking just OK, with some humidity and a couple of showers Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather with a blend of clouds and some glimpses of sunshine is on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the upper 50s to mid-60s from the coast to the inland areas on Sunday, which will be in stark contrast to the warm and humid weather at the end of the week.

I don't see much in the way of rainfall this weekend in terms of accumulation but next week there are a couple of chances for showers.

With so many 80 degree days in May it will be interesting to see when the first one occurs in June. For at least the first five to seven days I don't see any 80 degree weather and we will likely stay under 70 for a few days at the beginning of the month. A cool start to the month doesn't mean anything about the upcoming summer, however. It still could turn out amazing, so stay tuned.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs 78-83. Cooler Cape Ann/Cape Cod.

Thursday Night: Clouds around, muggier. Lows 56-63

Friday: Clouds, some sun, muggy. Afternoon shower or storm possible. Highs in the lower 80s. 65-75 Cape/Islands.

Saturday: Cooler and a lot of clouds. Could be showers. Muggy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Clouds and sunshine, mainly dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs 59-65.