Former EPA Head Gina McCarthy To Head Up New Center For Public Health And Climate Change04:26Play
Helping the general public understand climate change and its impact is the goal of a new center at Harvard's Chan School of Public Health.
The Center for Climate Health and the Global Environment, or C-CHANGE, will be led by Boston native Gina McCarthy, who is the former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
She talks to Morning Edition about how too few people recognize the connection between climate change and public health.
This segment aired on May 31, 2018.
