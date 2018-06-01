Support the news

'Born To Hit': Fisher Cats Star Guerrero Jr. Is A Major Force In The Minor Leagues03:47
June 01, 2018
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
One of the most hyped baseball players in the country right now happens to have a fisher cat on his uniform.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of Vlad Senior, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer, is playing third base for the minor league New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season. As NHPR’s Todd Bookman reports on Morning Edition, he’s generating national attention, and a buzz around the Manchester ballpark.

This segment aired on June 1, 2018.

