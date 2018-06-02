WBUR News
Support the news
Mass. Democrats Meet For Party's Endorsing Convention
Over 6,000 state Democratic delegates are in Worcester Saturday for the party's endorsing convention.
The convention got underway Friday night, with the evening capped off by a speech from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She faces her first bid for reelection in the fall.
WBUR's Steve Brown joined Weekend Edition from the convention.
This segment aired on June 2, 2018. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news