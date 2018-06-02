Support the news

Mass. Democrats Meet For Party's Endorsing Convention

June 02, 2018
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Over 6,000 state Democratic delegates are in Worcester Saturday for the party's endorsing convention.

The convention got underway Friday night, with the evening capped off by a speech from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She faces her first bid for reelection in the fall.

WBUR's Steve Brown joined Weekend Edition from the convention.

This segment aired on June 2, 2018. Audio will be available soon.

