Support the news

Vermont Yankee Buyer Says Success Here Could Mean Big Business Elsewhere03:20
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2018
  • John Dillon, VPR
TwitterfacebookEmail

Retired nuclear power plants are now an emerging market. A company called Northstar is making an offer to speed up the de-commissioning of Vermont Yankee, the nuclear plant off I-91, just over the Massachusetts border.

Reporter John Dillon of Vermont Public Radio explains it's part of a move to gain an early foothold in a growing industry, for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on June 4, 2018.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news