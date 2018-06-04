WBUR News
Vermont Yankee Buyer Says Success Here Could Mean Big Business Elsewhere
Retired nuclear power plants are now an emerging market. A company called Northstar is making an offer to speed up the de-commissioning of Vermont Yankee, the nuclear plant off I-91, just over the Massachusetts border.
Reporter John Dillon of Vermont Public Radio explains it's part of a move to gain an early foothold in a growing industry, for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 4, 2018.
