Forecast: Hot Monday, Nice Rest Of The Week

It was a stunning weekend across the area, with comfortably warm temperatures and humidity levels in check. Overall, the pattern of beautiful weather will continue the entire week, but today is going to be a bit hot for outdoor activities. This is especially during the middle of the afternoon and early evening.

There is a heat advisory this afternoon as Boston and surrounding areas mainly west and into southern New Hampshire will feel like 100 for at least 2 hours today. Take it easy and use general common sense.

A heat advisory is posted when it will feel between 100 and 104 for at least 2 hours. (Dave Epstein/NOAA Data)

The record for today is 94 which was set back in 1929; it's 93 in Worcester, set in the same year. If you look at the records across the spectrum, today's record is the lowest June record high. I mention this because while it will be very hot this afternoon, if we do break the record it's not an extreme record for sure.

Record highs for the entire year in Boston. (Dave Epstein/NOAA Data)

Whether or not we reach the mid-90s in Boston will be dependent on the wind direction. If the southwesterly wind has more of a southerly component this afternoon then Boston will stay under the record. If the southwesterly wind has more of a westerly component, then we will definitely break the record.

A few showers or a storm are possible overnight. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

No matter what, humidity levels will continue to increase throughout the day before peaking in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and then start to fall back during the day tomorrow.

There could be a shower or thunderstorm this evening or overnight as a cold front pushes south. Behind the system temperatures will be back in the 80s and the dew point will follow to comfortable levels. This definitely will be one of the nicest vacation weeks of the summer.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Monday: Increasingly humid with a hot afternoon. Plenty of sunshine. Highs 91-96. 78-86 Cape/Islands/North Shore.

Monday Night: An overnight shower or storm. Muggy and warm. Lows 66-72.

Tuesday: Morning clouds, then sunshine. Less humid as the day progresses. Highs 81-85.

Wednesday: More sunshine, warm. Highs 80-85. Cooler Cape.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Still dry and warm. 80s; 70s Cape/Islands.