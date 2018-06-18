Rising seas will put $120 billion's worth of homes at risk of chronic flooding in coast communities in the U.S. within the next 30 years.

Massachusetts alone will have more than $4 billion's worth of homes facing chronic flooding risk due to climate change, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The report finds increased flooding due to rising sea levels will result in declining property values and therefore declining property tax bases for some cities and towns.

Rachel Cleetus, a Cambridge-based economist who works in climate change policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, joined Morning Edition to talk about the report, which she co-authored.