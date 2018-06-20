WBUR News
Legislators Strike 'Grand Bargain' That May Keep 3 Questions Off The Ballot04:19Play
On Beacon Hill, the Massachusetts House has given initial approval to a compromise bill that would keep three questions off the November ballot.
The legislation would require paid family leave for all workers.
It would also gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and establish a sales tax holiday every summer. It would not reduce the state sales tax.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
