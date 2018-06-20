Support the news

Legislators Strike 'Grand Bargain' That May Keep 3 Questions Off The Ballot04:19
June 20, 2018
Massachusetts State House (Emmanuel Huybrechts/Flickr)

On Beacon Hill, the Massachusetts House has given initial approval to a compromise bill that would keep three questions off the November ballot.

The legislation would require paid family leave for all workers.

It would also gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and establish a sales tax holiday every summer. It would not reduce the state sales tax.

This segment aired on June 20, 2018.

