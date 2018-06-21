Forecast: Some Showers This Weekend But Not A Washout

Your weather app may show a rain icon for the weekend, but it's not necessarily going to rain both days. A storm system is passing to our south today, leaving the coast with a couple of early showers.

Plenty of sunshine will develop in areas that have clouds this morning. Temperatures are going to be seasonable, generally in the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall won't be very heavy this weekend. (Courtesy NOAA)

Tomorrow is my pick of the next four. It will feature plenty of sunshine, low humidity and readings in the 70s. It will be a great day to get outside for any and all outdoor activities, though it might be a bit cool for the beaches and swimming.

A warm front on Saturday will bring some showers, especially the second part of the day. I'm not convinced we're going to see much in the way of rainfall, but any rainfall would be welcome.

On Sunday a cold front approaches and this brings another chance for showers, especially in the afternoon.

Early next week looks to be seasonably warm, but there are some growing signs that we could turn quite hot as we close out June. I will have more on that in the coming days.

Finally, summer begins today at 6:07 a.m. This is the time of year when the sun has reached its most northern place in the sky. From this point forward, we will lose daylight.

Interestingly, because of the tilt of the Earth, our sunset will not become the latest until the 26th of the month and we've already begun losing some seconds in the morning. The good news is that the loss of time is very slow for the next few weeks and really doesn't speed up until the middle of July.

The winter and summer solstices bring extremes in daylight to the hemispheres. (Courtesy Zack Labe)

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Becoming sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 73-78 degree range.

Thursday Night: Generally clear and comfortable. Lows 53-60.

Friday: Still dry and warm. 80s; 70s Cape/Islands

Saturday: Clouds, cooler, a few shower, mainly after noon. Highs 65-70.

Sunday: Muggy, sun, clouds, may shower. Lower 80s.

Monday: Mild and dry.