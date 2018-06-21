WBUR News
Lawmakers on Beacon Hill Wednesday acted quickly to enact a compromise bill that would raise the minimum wage, extend paid family leave to all workers and create a permanent sales tax holiday.
The bill is now on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.
WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition from the State House to explain the new legislation.
This segment aired on June 21, 2018.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
