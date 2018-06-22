WBUR News
This Arlington 5 And Dime Is Closing After Decades
There’s been a five-and-dime store at the same location in Arlington since Dwight Eisenhower was president. And believe it or not, the place — Balich 5 & 10 — hasn’t changed that much since then. But it’s about to.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
