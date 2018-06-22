WBUR News
Jury Finds Ex-Mobster Salemme Guilty In Murder Of South Boston Nightclub Manager04:11Play
Former mob boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme and Paul Weadick have been found guilty of murder for the 1993 strangulation death of a South Boston nightclub manager.
WBUR's David Boeri reports for All Things Considered.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
David Boeri Senior Reporter
Now retired, David Boeri was a senior reporter at WBUR.
