Jury Finds Ex-Mobster Salemme Guilty In Murder Of South Boston Nightclub Manager04:11
June 22, 2018
Former mob boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme and Paul Weadick have been found guilty of murder for the 1993 strangulation death of a South Boston nightclub manager.

WBUR's David Boeri reports for All Things Considered.

This segment aired on June 22, 2018.

David Boeri Twitter Senior Reporter
Now retired, David Boeri was a senior reporter at WBUR.

