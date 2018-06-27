WBUR News
3 State Police Troopers Charged For Fraudulent OT Shifts
Three Massachusetts state troopers are facing federal charges of stealing through overtime payments for shifts not actually worked. And federal prosecutors say they're just beginning their review of state police overtime payments.
