Pressley Optimistic For Chances After Stunning New York Primary Upset
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' primary upset on Tuesday is sparking additional optimism for Ayanna Pressley's campaign to win the Democratic primary for the 7th District. She's up against longtime incumbent Mike Capuano.
Politico reporter Lauren Dezenski sat down with Bob Oakes on Morning Edition to discuss the race and what Ocasio-Cortez' victory could mean for Pressley.
This segment aired on June 28, 2018.
