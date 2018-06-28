Support the news

Pressley Optimistic For Chances After Stunning New York Primary Upset04:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' primary upset on Tuesday is sparking additional optimism for Ayanna Pressley's campaign to win the Democratic primary for the 7th District. She's up against longtime incumbent Mike Capuano.

Politico reporter Lauren Dezenski sat down with Bob Oakes on Morning Edition to discuss the race and what Ocasio-Cortez' victory could mean for Pressley.

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news