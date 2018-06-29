WBUR News
Support the news
What A New Poll Means For Gov. Charlie Baker In The Fall06:18Play
A new WBUR poll finds Gov. Charlie Baker heading into election season with plenty of support from both Republicans and Democrats.
To talk more about the poll and what it might mean for the future, Deborah Becker talked to Steve Koczela of MassINC, which conducted the poll for WBUR, and Lauren Dezenski of Politico for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 29, 2018.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news