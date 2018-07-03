WBUR News
Support the news
After Border Trip, Sen. Markey Says Trump Administration 'Has No Plan' For Reunification Of Families04:36Play
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey joined Morning Edition to describe what he saw this weekend at the nation's southern border. He visited immigrant detention and processing centers to "see first-hand what the administration is doing in order to implement the court order, which is to ensure that all children under 5 [years old] are reunited with their parents by next Tuesday."
This segment aired on July 3, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news