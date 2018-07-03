Support the news

After Border Trip, Sen. Markey Says Trump Administration 'Has No Plan' For Reunification Of Families04:36
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 03, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey joined Morning Edition to describe what he saw this weekend at the nation's southern border. He visited immigrant detention and processing centers to "see first-hand what the administration is doing in order to implement the court order, which is to ensure that all children under 5 [years old] are reunited with their parents by next Tuesday."

This segment aired on July 3, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news