Sen. Markey Criticizes Nomination Of Kavanaugh
Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to reject President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.
Sen. Ed Markey spoke with Morning Edition about his thoughts on Kavanaugh's nomination.
This segment aired on July 10, 2018.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
