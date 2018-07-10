Support the news

Sen. Markey Criticizes Nomination Of Kavanaugh04:14
July 10, 2018
Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to reject President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Ed Markey spoke with Morning Edition about his thoughts on Kavanaugh's nomination.

This segment aired on July 10, 2018.

