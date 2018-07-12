Support the news

Prosecutor Fred Wyshack On Fighting Organized Crime In Boston07:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Federal authorities in Boston believe they've pretty much closed the book on organized crime in the area.

The lead prosecutor in the recent Frank Salemme case — where a longtime mobster was convicted of a decades-old murder — was Fred Wyshack.

He spoke with Morning Edition to talk about the Salemme case, as well as other major organized crime trials he led.

This segment aired on July 12, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news