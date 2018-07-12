WBUR News
Support the news
Prosecutor Fred Wyshack On Fighting Organized Crime In Boston07:16Play
Federal authorities in Boston believe they've pretty much closed the book on organized crime in the area.
The lead prosecutor in the recent Frank Salemme case — where a longtime mobster was convicted of a decades-old murder — was Fred Wyshack.
He spoke with Morning Edition to talk about the Salemme case, as well as other major organized crime trials he led.
This segment aired on July 12, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news