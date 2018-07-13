Seafood, produce, propane, pet food — just a few of the more than 6,000 Chinese exports that could be hit with U.S. tariffs.

But in Boston, there's also concern about one thing that's not on the list: tourism.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting this area has increased by about 250 percent in the last five years.

That has Greater Boston Convention and Visitors' Bureau President Pat Moscaritolo trying to keep tourists out of the trade war. He spoke to Morning Edition Friday about it.