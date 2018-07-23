Support the news

William Gross, Evans' Second In Command, Will Be New Boston Police Commissioner05:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This 2015 file photo shows, from left, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Evans and Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross. Evans is retiring, and Walsh has picked Gross to take his place. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
This 2015 file photo shows, from left, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Evans and Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross. Evans is retiring, and Walsh has picked Gross to take his place. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

WBUR's Fred Thys reports for All Things Considered on the transition of power in the Boston Police Department between Commissioner William Evans, who is stepping down to lead the police force at Boston College, to Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross. He will become the first black Boston police commissioner.

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

Related:

Fred Thys Twitter Reporter
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news