William Gross, Evans' Second In Command, Will Be New Boston Police Commissioner05:26Play
WBUR's Fred Thys reports for All Things Considered on the transition of power in the Boston Police Department between Commissioner William Evans, who is stepping down to lead the police force at Boston College, to Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross. He will become the first black Boston police commissioner.
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
