Forecast: Showers And Storms Ending

It's another humid morning across the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will be trending east during the first part of the day, leaving us with clouds and a few breaks of sunshine -- and still a lot of humidity. I can’t rule out some isolated showers later as another weather system will cross the area later today and may bring a brief shower or thunderstorm.

The humidity is going to continue to be high tomorrow, but not quite as bad as the past few days, although with temperatures near 90 over inland areas it's going to feel just as uncomfortable. A weak weather system brings the chance for a few showers on Saturday along with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Sunday is my pick for the weekend, with lots of sunshine and no chance for rain. This nice weather will continue into Monday as well.

Next week you're going to hear showers once again in the forecast, but similar to this week, I don't think that we're going to see a lot of washouts — just a lot of humid days where there will be clouds and a risk of showers.

One thing to keep in mind with all this tropical air is that because of the upper-level pattern, if a tropical system ever did develop later next month or in September and this pattern was still in place, New England would be under the gun for a possible tropical weather hit. That’s a lot of ifs, so let's see how it unfolds in the coming weeks.

The current weather pattern in the Atlantic is ideal for a tropical system to reach New England. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Note: It will be humid the rest of the workweek.

Thursday: Clouds and a few showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: Clouds and periods of sunshine. Highs 84-89.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds. Still muggy. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. A few showers can't be ruled out.

Sunday: Sunshine, some clouds and quite warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.