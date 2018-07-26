WBUR News
New Book Discusses 1849 Murder At Harvard Medical College
Long before the infamous murder trials of OJ Simpson and Scott Peterson, there was the trial of John Webster — who killed Dr. George Parkman, one of Boston's wealthiest people, in 1849, in Cambridge.
Paul Collins, author of a book about the case, "Blood and Ivy: The 1849 Murder That Scandalized Harvard," was on Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on July 26, 2018.
