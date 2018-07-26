Support the news

New Book Discusses 1849 Murder At Harvard Medical College05:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Long before the infamous murder trials of OJ Simpson and Scott Peterson, there was the trial of John Webster — who killed Dr. George Parkman, one of Boston's wealthiest people, in 1849, in Cambridge.

Paul Collins, author of a book about the case, "Blood and Ivy: The 1849 Murder That Scandalized  Harvard," was on Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on July 26, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news