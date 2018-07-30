Support the news

New Law Requires Adult Care Providers To Train On Caring For LGBT Elders04:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 30, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts will soon require licensed providers who care for older adults to train on how to specifically care for LGBT adults.

Gov. Baker signed the bill into law last week, the first of its kind in the nation.

Lisa Krinsky, director of the LGBT Aging Project and the Fenway Institute, spoke to Morning Edition about the issue.

This segment aired on July 30, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news