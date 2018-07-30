WBUR News
New Law Requires Adult Care Providers To Train On Caring For LGBT Elders
Massachusetts will soon require licensed providers who care for older adults to train on how to specifically care for LGBT adults.
Gov. Baker signed the bill into law last week, the first of its kind in the nation.
Lisa Krinsky, director of the LGBT Aging Project and the Fenway Institute, spoke to Morning Edition about the issue.
This segment aired on July 30, 2018.
