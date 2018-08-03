As of Friday, there's just one month and one day left before Massachusetts residents vote in the primary election — Tuesday, Sept. 4.

One of the most closely-watched races is the 7th District — Rep. Mike Capuano and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley are both vying for the Democratic nomination.

A WBUR/MassInc poll found Capuano holding a 13-point lead, about the same lead as he had six months ago.

Susan Tracy, a Democratic political analyst and president of the Strategy group and Gene Hartigan, a Republican political analyst and former executive director of the Massachusetts Republican party, joined Morning Edition to talk politics.