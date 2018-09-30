WBUR News
A Roundtable Discussion On Elizabeth Warren's 'Hard Look' At Running For President
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she plans to take "a hard look at running for president" during a town hall in Holyoke on Saturday.
WBUR Morning Edition host Bob Oakes attended the town hall and spoke with Warren about this decision and joined WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks and WBUR news anchor Sharon Brody for a roundtable discussion on this development.
This segment aired on September 30, 2018.
