Amy Finkelstein, 44, is an economics professor at MIT, was named a MacArthur Fellow on Thursday. The 44-year-old is one of 25 people to receive the prestigious award, often referred to as a "genius" grant, from the MacArthur Foundation. Each of the winners will receive $625,000 to use however they would like.

Finkelstein joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the award and her plans going forward.