Support the news

Red Sox Triumph Over Yankees In Game 1, Despite Nerve-Racking Final Innings06:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 06, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after scoring of a single by Steve Pearce during the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after scoring of a single by Steve Pearce during the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The final few innings of Game 1 of the American League Division series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox were not easy for Boston fans. However, the Sox hung on for a 5-4 win.

WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer was at Fenway Park on Friday night and discussed the game with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.

This segment aired on October 6, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news