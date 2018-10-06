WBUR News
Red Sox Triumph Over Yankees In Game 1, Despite Nerve-Racking Final Innings06:00Play
The final few innings of Game 1 of the American League Division series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox were not easy for Boston fans. However, the Sox hung on for a 5-4 win.
WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer was at Fenway Park on Friday night and discussed the game with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.
This segment aired on October 6, 2018.
