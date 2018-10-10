WBUR News
With the Red Sox's victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night, they'll be facing the defending World Series champs Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. With a closer look at the nail biter of a ninth inning, and a look ahead to the next series, WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 10, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
