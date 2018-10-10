Support the news

Red Sox Now On To Face Houston Astros In ALCS05:26
October 10, 2018
With the Red Sox's victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night, they'll be facing the defending World Series champs Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. With a closer look at the nail biter of a ninth inning, and a look ahead to the next series, WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 10, 2018.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

