The View From Houston: Nobody Doubts the Astros can Beat the Red Sox in the ALCS05:12Play
On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox face the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Game One of the American League Championship series. The winner of the seven-game series will move on to the World Series.
Jenny Dial Creech, a Houston Chronicle sports columnist, joins WBUR's Morning Edition host Sharon Brody to provide Red Sox Nation with some perspective from Texas.
This segment aired on October 13, 2018.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
