After Game 1 Loss, Sox Hope For A Rebound04:56
October 14, 2018
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks to the dugout after giving up two runs against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Boston. (David J. Phillip/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
After Saturday's Game 1 loss against the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox hope to bounce back Sunday night in Game 2 of the American League Championship series.

The Sox dropped the opener by a score of 7-2. WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer, who was at Fenway Park for Game 1, says ace Chris Sale struggled. David Price pitches Sunday for the Sox.

Springer discusses the game and Boston's prospects with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.

 

This segment aired on October 14, 2018.

