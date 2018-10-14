After Saturday's Game 1 loss against the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox hope to bounce back Sunday night in Game 2 of the American League Championship series.

The Sox dropped the opener by a score of 7-2. WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer, who was at Fenway Park for Game 1, says ace Chris Sale struggled. David Price pitches Sunday for the Sox.

Springer discusses the game and Boston's prospects with WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.