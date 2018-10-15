WBUR News
Red Sox, Patriots Both Cruise To Victory Sunday Night04:44Play
It was a good night for Boston sports fans, although one with plenty of drama. First, the Red Sox tied up the ALCS with a 7-5 Fenway Park victory over the Houston Astros. Then in Foxborough, the Patriots narrowly beat the previously-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 43-40.
To talk about the Patriots-Chiefs game, ESPN.com football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 15, 2018.
