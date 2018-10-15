Support the news

Red Sox, Patriots Both Cruise To Victory Sunday Night04:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

It was a good night for Boston sports fans, although one with plenty of drama. First, the Red Sox tied up the ALCS with a 7-5 Fenway Park victory over the Houston Astros. Then in Foxborough, the Patriots narrowly beat the previously-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 43-40.

To talk about the Patriots-Chiefs game, ESPN.com football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 15, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news