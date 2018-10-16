WBUR News
The Celtics Look To A New Season With Key Players Available05:10Play
The Celtics season begins Tuesday night and forward Gordon Hayward and point guard Kyrie Irving are both well enough to play. With their availability, there is talk of the Celtics reaching the NBA finals this season and maybe even winning banner #18.
They face the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about the team and its prospects.
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
