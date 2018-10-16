Support the news

The Celtics Look To A New Season With Key Players Available05:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 16, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Celtics season begins Tuesday night and forward Gordon Hayward and point guard Kyrie Irving are both well enough to play. With their availability, there is talk of the Celtics reaching the NBA finals this season and maybe even winning banner #18.

They face the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night.

WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about the team and its prospects.

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news